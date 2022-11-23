Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 2,531 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,531 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.50, for a total value of $608,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,462,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,271,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $242.65 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

About Morningstar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Morningstar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $20,918,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

