Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 2,531 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,531 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.50, for a total value of $608,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,462,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,271,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Morningstar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $242.65 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Institutional Trading of Morningstar
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
