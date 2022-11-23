Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Martin E. Franklin Buys 135,000 Shares

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.