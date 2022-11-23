Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,061 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.93, for a total transaction of $259,870.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,479,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,608,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MORN stock opened at $242.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.75.

Several analysts have commented on MORN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

