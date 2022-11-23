Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,061 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.93, for a total transaction of $259,870.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,479,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,608,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Morningstar Stock Up 0.9 %
MORN stock opened at $242.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on MORN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Institutional Trading of Morningstar
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.