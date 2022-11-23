Meir Adest Sells 2,500 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total value of $750,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 154,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,469,276.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $309.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.60 and its 200-day moving average is $271.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.92.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

