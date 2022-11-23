Terry Brockman Sells 60,000 Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at C$3,690,551.48.
Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$34.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.49 billion and a PE ratio of 35.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.94. Saputo Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.61 and a 1 year high of C$36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 74.23%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
