Insider Selling: Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Sells 261,122 Shares of Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,407.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

