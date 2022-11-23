Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO John L. Higgins Sells 10,000 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $166.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.