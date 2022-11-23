Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO John L. Higgins Sells 10,000 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ:LGND opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $166.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.