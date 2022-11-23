Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Director Elizabeth A. Smith Sells 203,032 Shares

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 59.58%.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 121,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after purchasing an additional 59,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 625,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.