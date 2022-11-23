Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) President Mark S. Shapiro Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.71, for a total value of 2,388,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,101,543.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 21.72 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of 21.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth about $10,505,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,433,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.70.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

