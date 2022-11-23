Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down to $45.26

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.26, but opened at $42.87. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $43.93, with a volume of 60,740 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,012.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,012.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,476,456. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,464 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $14,798,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,963,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,561 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

