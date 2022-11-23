Dale B. Wolf Sells 5,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) Director Dale B. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

eHealth stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of eHealth to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,977,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 676,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 676,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 400,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

