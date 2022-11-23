CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.96. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 128,597 shares.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.66.
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
