CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.96. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 128,597 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CEMIG by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CEMIG during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMIG during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

