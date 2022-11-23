ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $45.83

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $46.99. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 437,222 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

