Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 2,995.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,995.40 ($35.42).

Several research analysts have commented on FUTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($29.56) price target on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.56) to GBX 1,975 ($23.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.47) to GBX 2,852 ($33.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,508 ($17.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,372.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,638.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.18) and a one year high of GBX 3,940 ($46.59). The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,188.41.

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand acquired 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of £99,004.06 ($117,067.59).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

