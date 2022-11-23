Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $63.07

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.07, but opened at $60.02. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $59.28, with a volume of 1,543 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $760,838. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,386,000 after acquiring an additional 345,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 60,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 36.2% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

