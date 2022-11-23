Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $15.96. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 9,693 shares traded.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $809,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,676.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,131,793 shares of company stock worth $17,284,239. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 814.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 282,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 251,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after buying an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

