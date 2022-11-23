Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.29. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 748 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $534.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.81.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.