Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.29. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 748 shares traded.

CRBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $534.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

