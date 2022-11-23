Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth $42,356,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth $23,058,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,720,000 after purchasing an additional 968,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

About Lightspeed Commerce

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

