SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) Insider Michael Ford Sells 4,000,000 Shares

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR – Get Rating) insider Michael Ford sold 4,000,000 shares of SiteMinder stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.15 ($2.09), for a total value of A$12,600,000.00 ($8,344,370.86).
SiteMinder Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82.
About SiteMinder
