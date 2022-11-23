Advisors L.L.C. Mbd Sells 3,186,888 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

PRVA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

