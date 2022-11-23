Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) to Overweight

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRX. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.3 %

FRX stock opened at C$12.85 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.16 million and a PE ratio of -15.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$209,888.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,864.57. Insiders have sold a total of 38,119 shares of company stock worth $250,942 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.