Brokerages Set Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target at $19.96

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRRFY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrefour from €21.00 ($21.43) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

