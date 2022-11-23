The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 3,186,888 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

NYSE GS opened at $383.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

