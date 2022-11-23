SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Down to $3.01

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $2.83. SomaLogic shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 66,782 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
The stock has a market cap of $515.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
