SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Gap Down to $3.01

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $2.83. SomaLogic shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 66,782 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $515.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19.

Institutional Trading of SomaLogic

SomaLogic Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SomaLogic by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,768,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 258,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in SomaLogic by 425.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SomaLogic by 275.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 586,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 430,547 shares during the period. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in SomaLogic by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 3,384,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 532,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

See Also

