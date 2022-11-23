Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.94. Paya shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 24,504 shares changing hands.
PAYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.19 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54.
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
