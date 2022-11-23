Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $236.75 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.46. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

