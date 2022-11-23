Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 137,603 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,603 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 30.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5.1% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

