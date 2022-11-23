Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 64,742 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5,590.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 36,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 28,702 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

