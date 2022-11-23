Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 63,101 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Enovis were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $153.24.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

