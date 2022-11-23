Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 137 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after acquiring an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,975,000 after acquiring an additional 88,787 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,677,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.47 and a 1 year high of $270.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

