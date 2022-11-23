Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 7,526 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 147,398.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 181,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHF. TheStreet cut Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

