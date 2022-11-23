Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,494 shares of company stock valued at $54,506,605. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

