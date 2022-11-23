Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 228,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22.

