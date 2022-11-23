Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.74% of Executive Network Partnering worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Executive Network Partnering by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Executive Network Partnering in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Executive Network Partnering Price Performance

Executive Network Partnering Profile

Shares of NYSE ENPC opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

