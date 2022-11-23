Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 838 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Pentair by 59.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pentair by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

