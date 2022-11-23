Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,714,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOV opened at $167.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.14 and a fifty-two week high of $188.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.89.

