Sigma Planning Corp Sells 702 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

IRM stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

