Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.94 Million in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $219,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 5.4 %

About Callon Petroleum

CPE stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.