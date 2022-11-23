Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.19 Million in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 531,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lufax by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LU. CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Lufax Price Performance

Lufax Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.