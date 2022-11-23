Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 441,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 152,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 80,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

