Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 668.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at $645,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 62.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after buying an additional 137,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirby Stock Up 2.8 %

KEX stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.