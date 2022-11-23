Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGR opened at $130.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,618 shares of company stock worth $13,578,528. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.