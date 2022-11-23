Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.02 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,125 shares of company stock worth $3,104,353. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DINO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

NYSE:DINO opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

