Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.56 Million in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of South Jersey Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $18,899,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 35.4% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after buying an additional 513,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,526,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

