Sigma Planning Corp Buys 8,149 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,084,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 678,909 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,624,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,670,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85.

