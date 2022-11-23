Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 960,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after buying an additional 36,523 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 477,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,995,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

