Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 663,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 14,144 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,969.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

