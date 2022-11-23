Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.91% of Aptose Biosciences worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

