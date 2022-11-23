Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) PT at $30.44

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

EPD stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

