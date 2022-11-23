Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.74.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $355.64 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $468.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

